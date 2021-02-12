Advertisement

Florida bondsman arrested on charges of being in Capitol

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bail bondsman from north Florida who was identified to the FBI by confidential informants who saw incriminating Facebook posts of him in the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump has been arrested, authorities said.

Adam Honeycutt was arrested Thursday. He is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant recorded videos and photos for the FBI from Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him inside the Capitol. A second confidential informant reported photos on Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him holding a broken piece of furniture from the Capitol. The broken furniture leg had a sticker that identified it as belonging to the U.S. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, the criminal complaint said.

In a video posted to Honeycutt’s Facebook page, a person believed to be Honeycutt is filmed speaking to the camera, “It’s about to go down!” In another video, Honeycutt appears to be inside the Capitol and says, “Well, made it in,” according to the complaint.

In a post provided to the FBI by one of the confidential informants after the riot, Honeycutt denied being a rioter. “I appreciate all the concern. But don’t worry, I was not part of the violence,” the post said. “I just documented history.”

During a hearing in federal court on Thursday, Honeycutt was ordered temporarily detained pending a hearing next week. Several other defendants facing similar charges have been released on unsecured bonds.

“Although I agree we were expecting similar release conditions as the other similarly situated defendants, there were a few issues that surfaced in the pre-trial report that we need to get sorted out first,” Honeycutt’s attorney, Lewis “Lee” Lockett, said in an email. He didn’t elaborate further.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol last month as members of Congress met to certify the results. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol police officer.

Trump is on trial this week in the U.S. Senate after being impeached in the U.S. House. House prosecutors say Trump encouraged a rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then did nothing to stem the violence.

