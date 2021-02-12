Advertisement

Gainesville General Policy Committee votes to expand pedestrian lighting initiative

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville General Policy Committee voted to move forward on an initiative to expand pedestrian lighting around the city.

The committee heard from several agencies, including the Gainesville Police Department, about how increased lighting can help to reduce crime and increase pedestrian safety. GPD says that when a similar program called CPTED was implemented near Bo Diddly Plaza, calls for service dropped by more than 80 percent.

“If we create an environment that is more welcoming and more inviting, then more people will traverse there and we will prevent more crimes from happening because individuals who are responsible for crimes don’t like to be seen or heard,” said Jamie Kurnick, Chief Inspector for GPD.

“We don’t have an area that’s designated to say, ‘This is a high pedestrian area.’ And we need to establish a pedestrian-scale lighting plan for the areas we anticipate high pedestrian travel in.”

The next steps would be to identify the areas of the city that would benefit most by these improvements and develop a timeline to implement them.

