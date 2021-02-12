Advertisement

Hawthorne girls sting Miners in region semis; Buchholz also advances

Defending 1A state champs build big halftime lead to reach state quarterfinals
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The Hawthorne girls basketball team looked very capable of defending its state title on Thursday, dominating Fort Meade 66-13 in the Class 1A region semifinals. The Hornets raced out to a 48-7 halftime lead, never looked back, and move on to face Wildwood in the state quarterfinals next week.

In other classifications, Buchholz locked down defensively to eliminate Milton, 37-21 in the Class 6A region quarterfinals. The Bobcats prevailed in their first region playoff appearance since 2014. Buchholz advances to face Navarre, a 71-42 winner over Columbia.

The other North Central Florida schools competing in region playoff action on Thursday night were all eliminated. North Marion, Bradford, P.K. Yonge, and Williston all had their seasons come to an end.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering...
Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’
The idea is to directly provide monthly cash payments to people, with no strings attached or...
Gainesville guaranteed income pilot program in the works
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

Latest News

O'Connell Center, Thurs.
UF volleyball team reaches ten wins with victory over LSU
Hawthorne advances to round of eight
HS girls region playoffs
UF drops first set of semester, still prevails
Gator volleyball defeats LSU
The gator men's basketball game against Texas A&M has been postponed due to COVID-19; This will...
Gator Men's basketball game against Texas A&M postponed due to COVID