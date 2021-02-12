Hawthorne girls sting Miners in region semis; Buchholz also advances

(WCJB) -The Hawthorne girls basketball team looked very capable of defending its state title on Thursday, dominating Fort Meade 66-13 in the Class 1A region semifinals. The Hornets raced out to a 48-7 halftime lead, never looked back, and move on to face Wildwood in the state quarterfinals next week.

In other classifications, Buchholz locked down defensively to eliminate Milton, 37-21 in the Class 6A region quarterfinals. The Bobcats prevailed in their first region playoff appearance since 2014. Buchholz advances to face Navarre, a 71-42 winner over Columbia.

The other North Central Florida schools competing in region playoff action on Thursday night were all eliminated. North Marion, Bradford, P.K. Yonge, and Williston all had their seasons come to an end.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.