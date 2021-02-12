Advertisement

High Springs joins talks for new regional wastewater facility

High Springs
High Springs(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of High Springs is ready to join talks for a new regional wastewater facility.

City commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to meet with representatives of Archer, Newberry, and Trenton.

According to Newberry mayor, Jordan Marlowe, who made a presentation at the meeting, the four cities will now hold a series of meetings to work out details.

They hope to have a new regional facility operational in three years.

