MCPS: 72 new COVID-19 positive cases sends 711 students, staff to quarantine
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public schools released their weekly COVID-19 weekly report.
According to MCPS, the school district had 72 new positive cases of the virus which sent 711 employees and students to quarantine due to contact tracing.
Here is a look at the report, including which schools and offices are affected:
