MCPS: 72 new COVID-19 positive cases sends 711 students, staff to quarantine

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public schools released their weekly COVID-19 weekly report.

According to MCPS, the school district had 72 new positive cases of the virus which sent 711 employees and students to quarantine due to contact tracing.

Here is a look at the report, including which schools and offices are affected:

MCPS releases COVID-19 report for this week (MCPS)

MCPS releases schools that were affected this week with COVID-19 (MCPS)

