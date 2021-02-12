Advertisement

MCPS: 72 new COVID-19 positive cases sends 711 students, staff to quarantine

Marion County Public schools released their weekly COVID-19 weekly report.
Marion County Public schools released their weekly COVID-19 weekly report.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public schools released their weekly COVID-19 weekly report.

According to MCPS, the school district had 72 new positive cases of the virus which sent 711 employees and students to quarantine due to contact tracing.

Here is a look at the report, including which schools and offices are affected:

MCPS releases COVID-19 report for this week
MCPS releases schools that were affected this week with COVID-19
