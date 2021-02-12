Advertisement

Public Education Foundation of Marion County under new leadership

Marion County school bus
Marion County school bus(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Public Education Foundation of Marion County is under new leadership following a retirement.

Meghan Magamoll will lead the organization and its programs starting on Monday.

She began as a student advocate for the foundation in 2004. She later became program coordinator for Take Stock in Children.

The current executive officer Judi Zanetti is retiring. She has led the foundation since 2012.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering...
Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’
The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance

Latest News

A Night in the Big Apple: The Education Foundation of Alachua County to hold fundraising event
A Night in the Big Apple: The Education Foundation of Alachua County to hold fundraising event
DeSantis: Publix to open additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Mondays
DeSantis: Publix to open additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Mondays
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/12
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/12