Public Education Foundation of Marion County under new leadership

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Public Education Foundation of Marion County is under new leadership following a retirement.

Meghan Magamoll will lead the organization and its programs starting on Monday.

She began as a student advocate for the foundation in 2004. She later became program coordinator for Take Stock in Children.

The current executive officer Judi Zanetti is retiring. She has led the foundation since 2012.

