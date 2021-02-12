Advertisement

Sinkhole opens up in Alachua neighborhood

By Josh Kimble
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sinkhole has opened up in a North Central Florida neighborhood following heavy rain in the area last weekend.

The sinkhole opened up in the Savannah Station subdivision in the city of Alachua and opened in a stormwater retention area near the front of the neighborhood. The opening is about 35 by 50 feet around and about 10 feet deep. Currently, it’s limited to the retention area away from nearby homes.

“I don’t see it as anything to be terribly concerned about. I did not see any evidence when I was out there that it’s in a state of rapid growth,” said Ted Goodman, a geologist with the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department.

“These things, they’re sudden, they’re frightening, they open up in people’s yards and they panic. [It’s] certainly not a threat to any structures. Doesn’t look like it’s going to threaten the infrastructure there, the road or the stormwater conveyances.”

Goodman believes that the sinkhole can be repaired and doesn’t expect it to expand out towards any houses nearby.

