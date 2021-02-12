Advertisement

Sotheby’s pulls Obama-inspired sneakers from auction

They were set to go on sale $25,000
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out an upcoming sale.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An exclusive pair of Nike basketball sneakers designed in honor of former President Barack Obama were pulled from an auctioneer ahead of their anticipated sale Friday.

The pair of Nike Hyperdunks were set to go on sale for $25,000 at 4:44 p.m. ET Friday, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said the sneakers were withdrawn from sale at the request of the consignor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

In a previous online listing for the shoes, the auction house said the Nikes are believed to be only one of two pairs in existence. The other was made for Obama in 2009.

Sotheby’s says the pair that was intended for sale was not owned or worn by the former president.

When asked how the sneakers were authenticated, a spokesperson said the auction house is confident they were produced by Nike.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering...
Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’

Latest News

In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home COVID-19 data requests
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers say Democrats urge supporters to ‘fight,’ too
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Department of Health in Marion County joins Florida statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website