State attorney, Gainesville staff work towards pre-arrest deflection program MOU

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Police Department is building a new pre-arrest program exclusive to the city. Police Chief Tony Jones presented an outline of the plan to city commissioners at a general policy meeting.

It’s meant to defer potential criminal charges and give first-time and low-level offenders a chance to complete courses instead.

RELATED STORIES:

Gainesville approves purchase of new police body cameras

“But we need to get those on the table so we can start getting this out in the community and helping people avoid going to jail and or prison,” said Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe.

The Eighth Judicial State Attorney’s office had a similar program in place since 2017 when former State Attorney Bill Cervone built it. New State Attorney Brian Kramer kept the program alive when he assumed the seat in January.

Poe and other commissioners thought the deferment partnership with Kramer required new rules.

“So I’m being very diplomatic in a manner of saying I’m incredibly frustrated that we’re starting from square one,” added Poe.

Kramer said starting from scratch is not the plan. Their latest diversion intake report showed a 91% success rate for people who go through the program. Over the last three years, more than 5,000 cases were screened with nearly 25% acceptance for deferment. A large contributor to that success comes from Gainesville Police.

“The city of Gainesville is the number one contributor of participants in the program,” added Kramer.

While working towards a memorandum of understanding, the city told TV 20 in a statement they want a condition to appeal if a Gainesville resident is denied access to the deferment program.

“Our concern is that we don’t want any of neighbors to enter a program with any expectation and find out they still face criminal prosecution,” mentioned Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman.

The keyword is contributor and not coordinator because only the state attorney’s office can choose to defer criminal charges if a case meets the criteria.

RELATED STORIES:

Controversy involving 8th Circuit State Attorney seat

“And it’s important to note that the program has never stopped,” added Kramer. “It has never ceased. It continues to this day. Even through COVID we continue to screen and enter people into the program and part of the misconception is that the program wasn’t functioning but the program never ceased functioning.”

Poe won’t comment on the matter while city staff and the state attorney’s office work out an MOU.

Watch the FULL Jan. 29 2021 City of Gainesville General Policy meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.