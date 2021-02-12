Advertisement

UF volleyball team reaches ten wins with victory over LSU

Gators hit at a .300 clip for the match vs. Tigers
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 9 Florida volleyball team dropped a set for the first time in the spring semester but bounced back to defeat LSU on Thursday night at the O’Connell Center, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19.

The win competes a two-match series sweep of the Tigers and pushes Florida’s combined fall and spring season record to 10-2 overall. Florida also improved to 45-5 against LSU under head coach Mary Wise.

T’ara Ceasar enjoyed a huge match for Florida, slamming 20 kills on 40 attempts while Thayer Hall enjoyed 19 kills. The Gators hit at a .300 percentage for the match. Transfer Lauren Forte had the top percentage of the night for Florida, putting away eight kills on ten swings.

Florida is off until next Friday and Saturday when it travels to Mississippi State.

