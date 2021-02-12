Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up quickly on Friday, while COVID-19 vaccinations started at other pharmacies across the Sunshine State.

Although Publix filled all appointments on Friday, the grocery store will open up appointments again next week. The grocery store chain will now open vaccine scheduling three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The next batch of appointments will open up on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 a.m..

Meanwhile, Walmart, Winn Dixie and Sam’s Club will start administering their first doses of the COVID vaccines on Friday.

In contrast to Publix, these stores have yet to establish a consistent schedule of when appointments will open.

We reached out to Walmart and Winn Dixie for comment.

“Our communities will be the first to know as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes increasingly available to administer in our Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores,” said Winn Dixie in a statement.

Walmart has yet to comment.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. You do need to be a resident of Florida in order to make an appointment at these locations.

Here is how you can sign up for the vaccine at these locations:

