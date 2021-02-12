Advertisement

Watch: Women stealing flowers outside Gainesville law office, lawyer asks for help

The women were caught on security cameras.
The women were caught on security cameras.(Claudia Bellofatto)
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Padlock your pansies-- there’s flower thieves on the loose.

A local attorney is asking for your help in identifying two women who stole flowers outside of his law office, Robert Rush Law, in downtown Gainesville.

Footage shows the two women, on Wednesday around 2 AM, walking past the law office and stealing flowers from the pot outside.

“I am a hobby gardener,” said Robert Rush. “Twice a year I plant flowers at the law office— I do it up and down the street and it’s nice ... people can see pretty flowers.”

On Wednesday morning, when Rush went to water the plants, they were gone. Little did the thieves know …the whole plant heist was caught on camera.

“I was stunned— I thought maybe a drunk college student or something ... but it was two women walking their dog. They decided they would steal the plants— just blatantly pull them right out ... as if they were in the garden store and walk off with them.”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Not even six weeks after he planted them-- the pansies were stolen.

“Multicolored pansies — beautiful yellow and purple and red— very nice variety of them.”

Rush has since filed a police report and is hoping to find those responsible.

“It is theft. Petty theft ... but it’s theft. It could be criminal mischief. It’s not a small matter for someone to do this. Really just ... the complete disregard of anyone else’s rights ... somehow you feel entitled you can do this and get away with it? I hope someone out there recognizes them and calls it in.”

If you recognize these flower thieves, call Gainesville Police at 352-955-1818.

RELATED STORY: Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering...
Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’

Latest News

Marion County Public schools released their weekly COVID-19 weekly report.
MCPS: 72 new COVID-19 positive cases sends 711 students, staff to quarantine
At the Heart a Florida Health Center, up to 300 people per hour are receiving their second dose...
Demand for COVID vaccine great, residents breathe sigh of relief after getting booster shot
CCSO tells TV20 that the suspect was armed with a black hand gun and was able to steal a safe...
DEVELOPING: Lake City casino robbed
The Miami Herald first quoted White House officials Wednesday suggesting the possibility of...
Florida Hospitality Industry Decries Potential Federal Travel Ban