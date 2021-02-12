Watch: Women stealing flowers outside Gainesville law office, lawyer asks for help

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Padlock your pansies-- there’s flower thieves on the loose.

A local attorney is asking for your help in identifying two women who stole flowers outside of his law office, Robert Rush Law, in downtown Gainesville.

Footage shows the two women, on Wednesday around 2 AM, walking past the law office and stealing flowers from the pot outside.

“I am a hobby gardener,” said Robert Rush. “Twice a year I plant flowers at the law office— I do it up and down the street and it’s nice ... people can see pretty flowers.”

On Wednesday morning, when Rush went to water the plants, they were gone. Little did the thieves know …the whole plant heist was caught on camera.

“I was stunned— I thought maybe a drunk college student or something ... but it was two women walking their dog. They decided they would steal the plants— just blatantly pull them right out ... as if they were in the garden store and walk off with them.”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Not even six weeks after he planted them-- the pansies were stolen.

“Multicolored pansies — beautiful yellow and purple and red— very nice variety of them.”

Rush has since filed a police report and is hoping to find those responsible.

“It is theft. Petty theft ... but it’s theft. It could be criminal mischief. It’s not a small matter for someone to do this. Really just ... the complete disregard of anyone else’s rights ... somehow you feel entitled you can do this and get away with it? I hope someone out there recognizes them and calls it in.”

If you recognize these flower thieves, call Gainesville Police at 352-955-1818.

RELATED STORY: Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.