Advertisement

WATCH: MCSO offers to help ladies heal from a broken heart this Valentine’s Day

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has a very special message to ladies, who are suffering from...
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has a very special message to ladies, who are suffering from a broken heart this weekend.(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has a very special message to ladies, who are suffering from a broken heart this weekend.

“Has your boyfriend recently broken your heart? Has he been…..less than honest with you? And now you are looking at spending Valentine’s day alone because of him? Well fret no more,” Sgt. Paul Bloom says in the video. “Because you can be enjoying a lovely evening….maybe a nice dinner at one of our finer restaurants in town this weekend. Here’s how.

RELATED STORY: Department of Health in Marion County joins Florida statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website

“Check to see if that man has a warrant. Then give us a call with his location as a special “farewell gift” to him. We will help you give him a dinner at our place AND a bonus gift of some stainless steel bracelets,” Bloom added.

“You can even remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and put a stop to some of his games. Besides, you know you deserve better and if you are eligible for a cash reward, you can spend that money on whatever you want to. Call and turn him in before Valentine’s Day and he may also have to cancel his date with that new girl.”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering...
Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’

Latest News

At the Heart a Florida Health Center, up to 300 people per hour are receiving their second dose...
Demand for COVID vaccine great, residents breathe sigh of relief after getting booster shot
State Attorney Sign
State attorney, Gainesville staff work towards pre-arrest deflection program MOU
State Attorney Sign
State attorney, Gainesville staff work towards pre-arrest deflection program MOU
Gainesville General Policy Committee votes to expand pedestrian lighting initiative
Gainesville General Policy Committee votes to expand pedestrian lighting initiative