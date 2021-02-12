WATCH: MCSO offers to help ladies heal from a broken heart this Valentine’s Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has a very special message to ladies, who are suffering from a broken heart this weekend.

“Has your boyfriend recently broken your heart? Has he been…..less than honest with you? And now you are looking at spending Valentine’s day alone because of him? Well fret no more,” Sgt. Paul Bloom says in the video. “Because you can be enjoying a lovely evening….maybe a nice dinner at one of our finer restaurants in town this weekend. Here’s how.

“Check to see if that man has a warrant. Then give us a call with his location as a special “farewell gift” to him. We will help you give him a dinner at our place AND a bonus gift of some stainless steel bracelets,” Bloom added.

“You can even remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and put a stop to some of his games. Besides, you know you deserve better and if you are eligible for a cash reward, you can spend that money on whatever you want to. Call and turn him in before Valentine’s Day and he may also have to cancel his date with that new girl.”

