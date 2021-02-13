Alachua County Animal Services hosts Valentine’s Day event with reduced adoption fees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the spirit of Valentine’s day, Alachua County Animal Shelter invited residents to their love-themed adoption event.

All week, residents could adopt their “Purr-fect” pet for lower adoption fees.

Not too long ago, Michael Wouldard and Kimberly Mayze lost their dog. To lift their spirits this Valentine’s day, they decided to stop by the shelter.

“We started looking for another dog and luckily this baby was just dropped off and we wanted her,” Mayze said.

With this being their first time adopting from a shelter, they are more than happy with their decision.

“This is our first time but I know of people that have and they said how great the experience was,” Mayze said, “so, we decided to try it out and I think we’re satisfied and happy.”

Their excited to take their new pup, Miss Roxie, home on Tuesday.

“We can give her a second chance at having a good home,” Wouldard said.

Twenty pets now have new homes since the adoption event began earlier this week, and 49 pets were adopted this month alone.

“Come on down and get yourself a friend,” Mayze said.

Families and staff at the shelter encourage the community to adopt instead of shop.

