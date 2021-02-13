Black History Month Special Report: Pizza in the Hood

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Pizza holds a special place in the hearts of many and Black history is a key ingredient in a united community. That’s why in 2016, Pizza in the Neighborhood was born in the city of Alachua.

“You know, our goal is to provide the highest quality most nutritious pizza, the best wings so that when people leave here they got a great meal for their value,” said owner Robert Rush.

COVID-19 had a serious impact on sales for the restaurant so they hired a new General Manager.

“I’ve been here, I’m a life long resident of Alachua,” said General Manager Zaid Latson. “I’ve been running restaurants for 25 years and I’m here to help us turn a corner.”

While the restaurant isn’t Black-owned, it’s Black-managed and run by employees from Alachua.

“And that’s why I’m here, that’s why I took the job because I believe in what we’re doing,” added Latson.

What they do is serve good food, play good music, and highlight good people throughout Black history.

“Oil paintings, hand painted, all around,” added Rush. “And we don’t have the names down we have a legend board you can see. These are all great people.”

Shirley Chisolm, Nina Simone, Toni Morrison are just a few people that leave patrons with a lesson learned.

“And it seems to have worked,” mentioned Rush. “I mean it’s very gratifying to see couples sitting down here pointing at the wall, explaining and talking about history and that’s the purpose of it.”

People also leave with a belly full of pizza through take-out, delivery or dine-in.

