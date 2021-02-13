Advertisement

Deputy involved in deadly crash in Columbia County

According to troopers, a woman driving one of the cars was taken to University of Florida Health Shands where she later died.(KGWN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Friday night that left one person dead.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles crashed at the intersection of U.S. HWY 441 and SE Sprite loop in the southern end of the county around 6:30 pm.

According to troopers, a woman driving one of the cars was taken to University of Florida Health Shands where she later died.

The deputy involved and the driver of the third car were both treated for minor injuries at Lake City Medical Center.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

