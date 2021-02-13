Advertisement

Driver dies in single car crash in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A single car accident led to the death of a 26-year-old man in Marion Co Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was heading east on SE 73rd St. After he crossed a railroad crossing, he lost control of his pickup truck.

He then hit a utility pole and the truck flipped onto its side.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP has an on-going investigation.

