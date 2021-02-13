Driver dies in single car crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A single car accident led to the death of a 26-year-old man in Marion Co Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was heading east on SE 73rd St. After he crossed a railroad crossing, he lost control of his pickup truck.

He then hit a utility pole and the truck flipped onto its side.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP has an on-going investigation.

