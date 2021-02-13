Advertisement

Former Krispy Kreme employee found not guilty in stabbing incident

Former Krispy Kreme employee found not guilty in stabbing incident
Former Krispy Kreme employee found not guilty in stabbing incident(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Krispy Kreme employee at the donut shop accused of stabbing a man outside the restaurant on SW 13th St. was found not guilty.

Julius Irving was charged with attempted murder in May of 2019.

Related story: Fight behind Krispy Kreme leads to stabbing

According to Gainesville Police, Irving and a coworker got into an argument about making donuts.

At the end of their shift, the coworker’s boyfriend showed up and confronted Irving.

According to police, he swung at Irving, who then grabbed a knife and stabbed the man four times.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus

Latest News

She told lottery officials she waited weeks with winning ticket in her purse not realizing she...
Jackpot! Another Columbia County resident wins the lottery
According to Alachua county sheriff’s deputies, they arrested James Kinsler on a charge of...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Gainesville man from nearly a year ago
At the Heart a Florida Health Center, up to 300 people per hour are receiving their second dose...
Demand for COVID vaccine great, residents breathe sigh of relief after getting booster shot
State Attorney Sign
State attorney, Gainesville staff work towards pre-arrest deflection program MOU