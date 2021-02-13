Former Krispy Kreme employee found not guilty in stabbing incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Krispy Kreme employee at the donut shop accused of stabbing a man outside the restaurant on SW 13th St. was found not guilty.

Julius Irving was charged with attempted murder in May of 2019.

According to Gainesville Police, Irving and a coworker got into an argument about making donuts.

At the end of their shift, the coworker’s boyfriend showed up and confronted Irving.

According to police, he swung at Irving, who then grabbed a knife and stabbed the man four times.

