Gainesville community remembers a hero who lost his lifesaving others; “He definitely made a difference in this community”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 20 years ago, Officer Scott Baird of the Gainesville Police Department was tragically killed doing what he loved, protecting and serving the community.

It was a foggy morning behind Gainesville High School; a batting cage was sitting in the middle of the road, and Officer Baird took action to ensure no one got hurt. His instinct to save others resulted in him losing his life.

With all of these years, the pain never gets easier for a grieving mother.

“When I woke up this morning, I just I really didn’t think I could do this. The pain is still here,” said Kelly Gaudet, the mother of Officer Baird. “It can still be very fresh; it can make it very hard to come up here and talk in front of people and kind of pour out your heart. I have to do this for Scott. He will be remembered. He will be honored every year no matter what.”

She said she had the perfect relationship with her son.

“He meant everything to me. He was my firstborn son. I had him when I was very young, so I think we kind of grew up as friends too.”

In the short time, this young officer served the city of Gainesville and the community, there is no doubt he impacted many lives.

“He died serving this community, and that is that something always needs to be remembered, and he always needs to be honored for that. I hope that they can take away for people that never met him, just to see what is happening tonight after 20 years. He definitely made a difference in this community, and I hope that they continue to honor and remember him.”

She believes his legacy lives on through the officers who embody his mindset of doing good. Officer Baird’s brothers and sisters in blue, along with the community, will always remember the man he was.

