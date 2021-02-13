Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after she made numerous threats and repeatedly harassed the manager of the apartment complex she lives in.

According to police, 66-year-old Marie Hentges repeatedly made phone calls the manager at Hammocks of Windmeadows apartment since Dec. 2020.

Many of the phone calls were outside of the apartment complex’s office hours. The manager told Hentges to only call her personnel cell phone for emergencies, but that didn’t stop Hentges from continuing to make the calls.

Hentges was originally charged with on Jan 1, but the harassments continued.

The persistence of the threats led to the manager missing nine straight days of work, as she was fearful for her life after Hentges left several threatening messages, including threatening to have U.S. Marshal’s ‘kill’ the manager because they can “shoot anyone and get away with it”.

Hentges is in the Alachua County Jail on cyber stalking charges.

