Gators Lacrosse opens season with road win

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WCJB) - It took 11 months for Florida Lacrosse to finally hit the pitch against real competition, but the Gators showed no signs of rust in their 14-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday.

The preseason No. 8 orange and blue squad traded a pair of goals within the first 10 minutes of the match, but once Kassidy Bresnahan slipped one by the Cardinal keeper to make it 3-2, Florida never looked back.

In the twenty second minute, with the Gators ahead 5-3, Preseason American Athletic Midfielder of the Year, Shannon Kavanaugh whipped one into the back of the net to give her back-to-back goals as Florida took a 7-4 lead into halftime.

The second half of the contest became an all-out assault by the Gators. They outscored the Cardinals 7-3, including a stretch of 6 unanswered goals to extend their lead 14-5.

Next Stop:

Florida heads to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels Feb. 23, as part of the team’s eight game road trip to begin the season.

