Hawthorne, Santa Fe claim boys basketball district titles

District champions and runners-up both advance to region tourneys
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WCJB) -The Santa Fe boys basketball team snapped Eastside’s 17-game-winning streak with a 41-40 victory in Friday’s title game of Class 4A-District 5. The Raiders took control with a 22-5 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters to reach 16-5 overall. The Rams are now 20-2, with both losses coming to the Raiders.

A total of ten North Central Florida boys teams played in district finals on Friday. In all cases, both the winner and the runner-up advance to the regional tournament level.

In Class 1A, defending state champion Hawthorne edged Williston for the District 7 crown, 56-54 on a basket by Dre Lawrence with 1.3 seconds left. Lawrence finished with 27 points.

Also in 1A, Trenton shook off two regular season losses to Bell and routed the Bulldogs, 55-36 for the District 6 title.

St. Francis enjoyed a 23-4 third quarter scoring advantage to crush Redeemer Christian, 66-35 for the 2A-District 2 championship.

Other district champions crowned on Friday included the Forest Wildcats (6A-4) and P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (3A-3). Those teams will host regional playoff games next week. Columbia, however lost its district title matchup in 6A-2 and will travel for the regionals.

