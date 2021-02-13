Jackpot! Another Columbia County resident wins the lottery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Lottery announced 58-year-old Linda Gallagher claimed a $275,000 jackpot on Friday.

Gallagher bought her winning “jackpot triple play” ticket from the B&B on S U.S. HWY 441 in Lake City.

She told lottery officials she waited weeks with winning ticket in her purse not realizing she had won.

Gallagher chose the lump sum of about $232,000, which she will use to retire early.

Trending story: Lake City casino robbed

On Wednesday, a Fort White resident claimed a million dollar lottery prize.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.