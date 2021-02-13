Marion County residents admire western-themed art at Horse Fever 20/20

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Cameras were clicking today as Ocala residents came out to admire the Wild Wild West.

The Marion Cultural Alliance invited the community to see the Horse Fever 20/20 herd. Artists participated in a juried art show where they were chosen to be included in this unveiling.

Most horses will be relocated for public viewing.

Attendees also enjoyed food trucks and activities for kids. The herd is the fourth to be shown in 20 years.

“It continues the legacy that’s been created for public art and for people to enjoy,” Marion Cultural Alliance board member Jo Layman said. “It’s an icon really for Ocala-Marion County and people really get excited about them. They’re loved and it’s something that sets our community apart from others.”

The show even included a mechanical horse that will be up for auction on Mar. 16.

