Military moms pampered during Gainesville VA hospital’s drive-through baby shower

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Pampers, plush toys and more went out to 38 military moms at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center on Saturday.

The drive-through warrior moms baby shower was held for mothers from all across north Florida and south Georgia. Navy Veteran Jill Scott drove from Jacksonville with her husband to get her mom goodies. She says that Covid-19 has impacted certain parts of her pregnancy.

“Unfortunately, he can’t come to all the appointments with us, with me and our daughter.” Scott said talking about her husband while rubbing her baby bump. “But, aside from that the biggest impact has been not having an in-person baby shower. We are going to have a virtual baby shower.” The Scott’s planned on spending the rest of their day in Gainesville including visiting museums at the University of Florida.

Cheryl Tillman is the Women’s Veteran program manager for the north Florida/ south Georgia VA. She helped organize the event. It was the second mass baby shower held during the on-going pandemic. The first was not a drive-through, but it was held indoors in August. Tillman said she had mothers from as far as Tallahassee and Valdosta, Georgia come to get their free shower swag. Tillman said all the materials given to these new moms were donated.

Tillman said, “We have veteran organizations in the community that have made the blankets donated the diaper bags and stuffed them full of things...”

The VA has required the medical center to hold showers for these new moms. Over 200 military moms are under the net of Tillman’s section of the VA.

