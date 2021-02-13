Advertisement

Military moms pampered during Gainesville VA hospital’s drive-through baby shower

Pampers, plush toys and more went out to 38 military moms at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center...
Pampers, plush toys and more went out to 38 military moms at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center on Saturday.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Pampers, plush toys and more went out to 38 military moms at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center on Saturday.

The drive-through warrior moms baby shower was held for mothers from all across north Florida and south Georgia. Navy Veteran Jill Scott drove from Jacksonville with her husband to get her mom goodies. She says that Covid-19 has impacted certain parts of her pregnancy.

“Unfortunately, he can’t come to all the appointments with us, with me and our daughter.” Scott said talking about her husband while rubbing her baby bump. “But, aside from that the biggest impact has been not having an in-person baby shower. We are going to have a virtual baby shower.” The Scott’s planned on spending the rest of their day in Gainesville including visiting museums at the University of Florida.

Cheryl Tillman is the Women’s Veteran program manager for the north Florida/ south Georgia VA. She helped organize the event. It was the second mass baby shower held during the on-going pandemic. The first was not a drive-through, but it was held indoors in August. Tillman said she had mothers from as far as Tallahassee and Valdosta, Georgia come to get their free shower swag. Tillman said all the materials given to these new moms were donated.

Tillman said, “We have veteran organizations in the community that have made the blankets donated the diaper bags and stuffed them full of things...”

The VA has required the medical center to hold showers for these new moms. Over 200 military moms are under the net of Tillman’s section of the VA.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
The opening is about 35 by 50 feet around and about 10 feet deep. Currently, it’s limited to...
Sinkhole opens up in Alachua neighborhood
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

DEVELOPING: Lake City casino robbed
DEVELOPING: Lake City casino robbed
Gainesville community remembers a hero who lost his lifesaving others; “He definitely made a...
Gainesville community remembers a hero who lost his lifesaving others; "He definitely made a difference in this community"
It was a foggy morning on February 12th, 2001. A batting cage was sitting in the middle of the...
Gainesville community remembers a hero who lost his lifesaving others; “He definitely made a difference in this community”
Former Krispy Kreme employee found not guilty in stabbing incident
Former Krispy Kreme employee found not guilty in stabbing incident