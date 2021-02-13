Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Gainesville man from nearly a year ago

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is behind bars for a murder he allegedly committed nearly a year ago.

According to Alachua county sheriff’s deputies, they arrested James Kinsler on a charge of murder while trafficking drugs.

According to deputies, on May 1, Troy Brigman was found dead in a tent in a wooded area near SW 35th drive.

Detectives used DNA testing on evidence at the crime scene to link Kinsler to the crime.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

