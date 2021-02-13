Advertisement

Top-ranked Florida gymnasts edge No. 2 LSU in showdown

All-Around win, perfect ten by Thomas lead Gator victory
Florida stays #1 with road victory
Florida stays #1 with road victory(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, LA. (WCJB) -The No. 1 Florida gymnastics team put up the nation’s highest score this season on Friday night versus No. 2 LSU, and needed every bit of it to defeat the Tigers, 198.150 to 198.050 in Baton Rouge. The Gators remain undefeated in SEC dual meets since midway through the 2019 season.

Trinity Thomas captured the All-Around with a 39.900, tying for the fifth-highest score in NCAA history. Thomas won three of four events outright, including a perfect 10.000 on floor.

The Tigers were still in position to win the meet until Haleigh Bryant, the final performer of the evening, stumbled on her last tumbling pass of her floor routine.

Florida returns to Gainesville next week to host Kentucky.

