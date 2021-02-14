Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials want to debunk a wrong post making its way throughout social media.

According to district officials, a message circulated says the school system will move to an entirely digital learning environment starting Tuesday.

This is false information.

Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in person learning.

