Fatal crash kills man in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is dead in Marion County after a crash Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving north on U.S 19 near Northeast 98 Place Rd., when for unknown reasons, drifted off the road and onto the shoulder.

He tried over correcting, leading him to cross both lanes of the road.

He then hit multiple trees. His car wasn’t discovered until another person drove by and contacted law enforcement.

Troopers said he died on the scene and the crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance
Columbia County road work
Columbia County road work
