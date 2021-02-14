Fatal crash kills man in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is dead in Marion County after a crash Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving north on U.S 19 near Northeast 98 Place Rd., when for unknown reasons, drifted off the road and onto the shoulder.

He tried over correcting, leading him to cross both lanes of the road.

He then hit multiple trees. His car wasn’t discovered until another person drove by and contacted law enforcement.

Troopers said he died on the scene and the crash is still being investigated.

