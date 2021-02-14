Advertisement

Gator Softball postpones season opening series finale against Bulls

Florida swept Saturday’s double header
Charla Echols is celebrated at home plate by teammates after hitting a three-run home run in...
Charla Echols is celebrated at home plate by teammates after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the second in against South Florida.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After Mother Nature made the Gators Softball team wait an extra three hours to finally begin, and eventually, win their season opening double header against South Florida on Saturday, the third and final game of the three game series has been officially postponed.

Sunday’s opening weekend series finale was supposed to start at 1 p.m., but after inclement pushed it back till 2 p.m. both teams agreed to postpone the game to a later date in the season, according to school officials.

Florida will now look ahead to Wednesday, when the team plays their season home opener against Jacksonville University. That game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium.

