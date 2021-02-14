Gator Softball sweeps Bulls in season opener double header

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - The long awaited debut for No. 6 Florida Softball confirmed what fans and critics already know; this team is going to win a lot of games.

The Gators (2-0) took a trip down Interstate 75 to begin their 2021 campaign on the road, against the University of South Florida. These two teams have been long time opponents, with Florida dominating the all-time series, 51-13. This mark includes the orange and blue winning the last 18 head-to-head matchups.

The Gators also hold a 24-3 mark when playing in Tampa, so you could almost say it was like they had home field advantage.

In the first game, Florida came out swinging and connecting early. The Gators plated three runs in the top of the first thanks to a two-run double by Jordan Matthews. That was her only hit and rbi of the game, but it helped give Florida an early cushion.

USF (0-2) would scratch out a run in the bottom of the second thanks to an rbi double by Kyndall Williams. And then tie the game 3-3 after Brooke Hartman blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall.

Neither team scored a run until the top of the seventh, when Charla Echols hammered a drive to centerfield that popped out of Anamarie Bruni’s glove and allowed a pair of runs to score. Florida went on to add one more run in the top of the frame to make it 6-3, as Katie Chronister was in line to receive the win.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The nightcap of the double header was the real showcase of the two games for Florida.

With a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Echols again answered the call and connected on another rocket to center field. She would leg out a stand up, rbi triple to make 2-0, as the orange and blue would ultimately score three runs in the top of the first for a second-straight game.

In the second, Echols stepped to the plate with two runners aboard and one out, and finally hit a ball high enough to clear the left centerfield wall for a three-run homer. Over the course of the two games, she would go a perfect 6-6 at the plate with six rbi, while hitting for the cycle.

After scoring seven runs over the first, two innings, the Gators proceeded to score eight more over the final three frames to earn a 15-0 mercy rule victory.

Florida is 2-0 after sweeping the double header and will close out the series tomorrow against the Bulls.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.