Lake City teenager missing since Saturday afternoon

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are asking for the communities help to find a missing teen.

According to officers, 16-year-old Tyler McCormick was last seen Saturday around 3 pm at 2938 W U.S. HWY 90.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red athletic shorts. He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information on where he is to contact Lake City Police.

