Man in Lake City arrested for stealing semi-truck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City thought he could sneak away with a semi-truck from a hotel parking lot.

According to Lake City Police, 41-year-old Yunior Rodriguez tried stealing a semi-truck from the Holiday Inn on Southwest Commerce Drive. Police said the truck driver looked out his hotel room window and noticed the crime happening then contacted police.

Rodriquez disconnected the trailer from the truck and headed south on I-75.

Using GPS from the company that owns the truck, it was stopped in Marion County by Sheriff’s deputies.

Rodriguez was taken to the Marion County jail on charges of grand theft.

