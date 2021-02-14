Multiple hiring fairs to take place in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re in between jobs, CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion may be able to help.

Throughout the coming week, multiple hiring fairs will kick off in Ocala.

One of the fairs is Marion County Schools is hiring new bus drivers. On Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm, those interested can book an appointment with career-source online or over the phone.

Monday features jobs available at the world equestrian center.

Here is the full schedule of events:

People can also call 352-840-5757 to make an appointment.

