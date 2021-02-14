Advertisement

Multiple hiring fairs to take place in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re in between jobs, CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion may be able to help.

Throughout the coming week, multiple hiring fairs will kick off in Ocala.

One of the fairs is Marion County Schools is hiring new bus drivers. On Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm, those interested can book an appointment with career-source online or over the phone.

Related stories: Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media

Monday features jobs available at the world equestrian center.

Here is the full schedule of events:

  • World Equestrian Center Monday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at WEC, 1390 NW 80th Ave., in Ocala.
  • Errand Rides Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 2-4 p.m. at CareerSource CLM’s career center, 2703 NE 14th St., in Ocala.
  • Marion County Public Schools Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CareerSource CLM’s career center, 2703 NE 14th St., in Ocala.
  • Family Life Care Thursday, February 18 from 1-3 p.m. at CareerSource CLM’s career center, 2703 NE 14th St., in Ocala.

People can also call 352-840-5757 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The opening is about 35 by 50 feet around and about 10 feet deep. Currently, it’s limited to...
Sinkhole opens up in Alachua neighborhood
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
She told lottery officials she waited weeks with winning ticket in her purse not realizing she...
Jackpot! Another Columbia County resident wins the lottery
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance

Latest News

Columbia County road work
Traffic delays expected in Columbia County
Columbia County road work
Traffic delays expected in Columbia County
Fatal Crash in Marion County Map
Fatal crash kills man in Marion County
Fatal Crash in Marion County Map
Fatal crash kills man in Marion County
The Weekly Buzz: Understanding differences between the first and second rounds of PPP
The Weekly Buzz: An Ocala business is expanding and manufacturing COVID-19 test kits