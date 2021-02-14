Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police want to warn people about a potentially dangerous man.

According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Townsel is considered dangerous and people are being told to not approach him if spotted.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

