Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous

According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police want to warn people about a potentially dangerous man.

According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Townsel is considered dangerous and people are being told to not approach him if spotted.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

