Saints Men’s Basketball drops double overtime game to Falcons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe Men’s Basketball team burst out of the gate undefeated at 3-0, but since then has dropped four of its last 6, including Saturday’s 102-93 double overtime loss to Daytona State College.

The Saints trailed 26-16 just over midway through the first half, but went on an 11-2 run over the next three minutes to cut the Falcons lead to 28-27, after Josh Petteno made back-to-back three pointers. Petteno made four triples in the first half.

With under five minutes to play before intermission, Yaw Obeng Mensa got the offensive rebound off a Petteno missed three, and put it back in for the tying bucket to make it 31-31.

A few minutes later, the Falcons Jackson Makoi drove down the lane and made a running back shot from the right side to give Daytona State a 35-31 lead.

Santa Fe trailed 41-33 at the half, and despite forcing double overtime, the Saints could not outlast the Falcons.

Daytona State improved to 4-2 on the season, while Santa Fe fell to 5-4.

The Saints next game will be on the road Fed. 23 against St. Petersburg College.

