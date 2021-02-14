Advertisement

The Weekly Buzz: An Ocala business is expanding and manufacturing COVID-19 test kits

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Artemis Plastics has opened up a second location in downtown Ocala that is dedicated to producing COVID-19 test kits.

Our friends at the Ocala Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership show us how Ocala has become a hub for the production of COVID-19 test kits.

