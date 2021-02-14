Traffic delays expected in Columbia County
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Drivers traveling on I-75 should expect possible delays through parts of Columbia County
The Florida Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project Sunday night on the stretch of interstate from U.S. Highway 90 to State Road 47.
Drivers can expect lane closures during the evening hours.
The project costs nearly $8 million and is expected to be completed later this year.
RELATED STORIES:
Deputy involved in deadly crash in Columbia County
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.