Traffic delays expected in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Drivers traveling on I-75 should expect possible delays through parts of Columbia County

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project Sunday night on the stretch of interstate from U.S. Highway 90 to State Road 47.

Drivers can expect lane closures during the evening hours.

The project costs nearly $8 million and is expected to be completed later this year.

