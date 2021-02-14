Advertisement

Traffic delays expected in Columbia County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Drivers traveling on I-75 should expect possible delays through parts of Columbia County

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project Sunday night on the stretch of interstate from U.S. Highway 90 to State Road 47.

Drivers can expect lane closures during the evening hours.

The project costs nearly $8 million and is expected to be completed later this year.

