UF students remember 3rd anniversary of Parkland Shooting

University of Florida students are remembering the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school shooting that happened three years ago. March For Our Lives organized a yoga session via Zoom and Facebook for students.

Due to the rainy weather, students weren’t able to meet in person but could still relieve stress and remember the lives lost. March for our lives has held a remembrance vigil every year since the shooting occurred.

“Sometimes they want to channel their emotions into art and peaceful yoga and stuff like that, they don’t want to see vigils or candles or sad things so that could be triggering so we wanted to make sure we got both sides of the spectrum,” said organizer Anisha Saripalli.

The 3rd-anniversary vigil will be held in person, rain or shine, on UF’s campus and via Zoom.

