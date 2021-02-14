Advertisement

UF students remember 3rd anniversary of Parkland Shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

University of Florida students are remembering the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school shooting that happened three years ago. March For Our Lives organized a yoga session via Zoom and Facebook for students.

RELATED STORIES:

UF students remember victims of the Parkland shooting

Due to the rainy weather, students weren’t able to meet in person but could still relieve stress and remember the lives lost. March for our lives has held a remembrance vigil every year since the shooting occurred.

“Sometimes they want to channel their emotions into art and peaceful yoga and stuff like that, they don’t want to see vigils or candles or sad things so that could be triggering so we wanted to make sure we got both sides of the spectrum,” said organizer Anisha Saripalli.

The 3rd-anniversary vigil will be held in person, rain or shine, on UF’s campus and via Zoom.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The opening is about 35 by 50 feet around and about 10 feet deep. Currently, it’s limited to...
Sinkhole opens up in Alachua neighborhood
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
She told lottery officials she waited weeks with winning ticket in her purse not realizing she...
Jackpot! Another Columbia County resident wins the lottery
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance

Latest News

Columbia County road work
Traffic delays expected in Columbia County
Columbia County road work
Traffic delays expected in Columbia County
Fatal Crash in Marion County Map
Fatal crash kills man in Marion County
Fatal Crash in Marion County Map
Fatal crash kills man in Marion County
The Weekly Buzz: Understanding differences between the first and second rounds of PPP
The Weekly Buzz: An Ocala business is expanding and manufacturing COVID-19 test kits