Advertisement

Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over

Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not everyone was in the loving spirit this Valentines Day.

According to Gainesville Police, 18-year-old Emilee Graf nearly hit a person with her car around 10:30 Saturday night.

After the person she tried to run over followed and hit her car to tell her to be more careful, Graf backed her car up and tried hitting the person again.

This caused to run in to a parked car. She then got out, told the victim she had a gun, and hit them with a shower rod multiple times.

Related story: Man in Lake City arrested for stealing semi-truck

Graf told officers she thought the victim was someone she got into an argument with earlier in the day.

She is currently in the Alachua County jail on aggravated assault charges.

The person who was almost hit suffered no injuries during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The opening is about 35 by 50 feet around and about 10 feet deep. Currently, it’s limited to...
Sinkhole opens up in Alachua neighborhood
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
She told lottery officials she waited weeks with winning ticket in her purse not realizing she...
Jackpot! Another Columbia County resident wins the lottery
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance

Latest News

Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in...
Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media
Storms continue Monday
AJ Overnight Forecast
According to officers, 16-year-old Tyler McCormick was last seen Saturday around 3 pm at 2938 W...
Lake City teenager missing since Saturday afternoon
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous