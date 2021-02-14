Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not everyone was in the loving spirit this Valentines Day.

According to Gainesville Police, 18-year-old Emilee Graf nearly hit a person with her car around 10:30 Saturday night.

After the person she tried to run over followed and hit her car to tell her to be more careful, Graf backed her car up and tried hitting the person again.

This caused to run in to a parked car. She then got out, told the victim she had a gun, and hit them with a shower rod multiple times.

Graf told officers she thought the victim was someone she got into an argument with earlier in the day.

She is currently in the Alachua County jail on aggravated assault charges.

The person who was almost hit suffered no injuries during the incident.

