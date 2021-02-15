A Gainesville florist recaps Valentine’s Day sales

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Valentine’s Day was a big day for businesses that provide a romantic atmosphere during the on-going pandemic. Floral Expressions Florist say COVID-19 has changed a lot, but it hasn’t changed Valentine’s Day. Their sales were right around what they were hoping for this year.

Flowers and stuffed bears still fill the walls of Floral Expressions Florist on 23rd NW Avenue in Gainesville, but that is not a sign of bad business. The store has yet to switch over to the spring and Easter sales that will start as soon as the season changes.

As for Valentine’s Day, store manager Elizabeth Cavallo says the holiday being on a Sunday actually helped.

“Valentine’s day was good, it was spread out this year being on a Sunday so it made it a little easier, but it was good,” said Cavallo.

Typically, when Valentine’s Day is on Sunday they are not as busy, but that wasn’t the case this year. And that was good for them because the on-going pandemic definitely affected sales last year.

“Oh it was, it was really, bad, I feel bad for the people that were having weddings because they had to reschedule their weddings. We didn’t have proms. People don’t usually think about that,” said Cavallo.

The florist has already received some orders for upcoming weddings this year.

