A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man suspected for a battery case by Florida State University Police has been seen in Gainesville.

A UF Public Safety tweet states that Vincent Steven Mickelsen was seen in Gainesville and near the University of Florida campus.

Situational Awareness: If you see this individual, please call the University of Florida Police Department at (352) 392-1111. pic.twitter.com/uvQm3ut668 — UF Public Safety (@UFPublicSafety) February 15, 2021

According to a report by our sister station, WCTV, the 36-year-old was identified by FSUPD as the man who they say has been displaying “odd” behavior, especially toward women on the Florida State campus.

In January, FSUPD asked the public for help identifying the suspect, who had been displaying “odd” behavior on campus and inappropriately touched a female student.

The department says that Mickelsen has no Tallahassee address, but has checked into local hotels on three different occasions within the past two months.

Mickelsen has been contacted by FSUPD Investigators and was issued a Trespass Warning for all of FSU property.

He also has warrants pending for battery, which were issued also by FSUPD.

UFPD advises the public to not approach Mickelsen and to call UFPD at 352-392-1111.

