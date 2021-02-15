A week full of hiring events provides opportunities for a variety of skill sets

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource of Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties is set to hold four different hiring events this week, providing opportunities for a variety of skill sets.

The biggest need maybe for school bus drivers.

Monday kicks off a week of job fair events in Marion, Citrus, and Levy counties, and it starts at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

In partnership with CareerSource CLM, the World Equestrian Center is searching for employees to staff restaurants, a hotel, security, and other facilities on the property, and they’re doing it with COVID-19 in mind.

“It has been interesting as far as the types of interviews that we’re doing, obviously social distancing, wearing masks, and being extra careful with sanitation practices and it’s really a part of our culture, making sure we have a clean safe environment,” Executive Chef at the World Equestrian Center, Ryker Brown said.

But because of the pandemic, they want to get the word out about their job listings to as many people as possible.

“We’ve had stories about people who have been out of work since March of last year, April of last year and it’s great to be able to provide opportunities for the qualified candidates that we choose to move forward with,” Brown said.

If you missed Monday’s event, you can still apply online, but there are even more opportunities this week for job seekers:

- Errand Rides Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 2-4 p.m. at CareerSource CLM’s career center, 2703 NE 14th St., in Ocala. Errand Rides LLC is a personal concierge and lifestyle management service that employs individuals to do household chores and provide companionship to the elderly and adults with disabilities. In addition, Errand Rides provides personal care and meal preparation. Recruiting Home Health Aides (HHA) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) companions.

- Marion County Public Schools Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CareerSource CLM’s career center, 2703 NE 14th St., in Ocala. MCPS is recruiting school bus drivers. This hiring event is by appointment only; to schedule an appointment, call 352-840-5757.

- Family Life Care Thursday, February 18 from 1-3 p.m. at CareerSource CLM’s Citrus County career center, 683 S. Adolph Point in Lecanto. Family Life Care is hiring CNAs, personal care aides and Registered Nurses for locations in Citrus and Marion counties. It provides in-home health care and support services for physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being for all ages and abilities. Filling full- and part-time positions.

