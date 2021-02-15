Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide

Circuit Court judge orders change of plea hearing for Anna Young
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former leader of the ‘House of Prayer’ in Micanopy, has been charged with a second homicide.

Documents filed in Alachua County Court on Monday show Anna Young has been charged with negligent manslaughter.

According to court, they are charging Young for the intentional act of withholding medication to Katonya Jackson. Jackson died in November 1983.

Young is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in connection to the death of Emon Harper, also known as ‘Baby Moses’, in 1988.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Moseley has ordered a change of plea hearing for Young, who initially pleaded not guilty in 2017 to starving to death Harper at the home in Micanopy in the 1980s.

Cult leader Anna Young has been charge with negligent manslaughter. by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd

