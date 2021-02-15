Gainesville Facebook group helps grant one pre-teen’s Valentine’s Day wishes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just one post in ‘Gainesville Word of Mouth’ Facebook group made 12-year-old Tristen Minniefield’s dream come true.

His mom, Cordi Coward, posted in the group that her son really wanted to treat a girl around his age to gifts and a bowling date for Valentine’s Day. The post got almost 50 comments including one from a Gainesville resident.

“The response was just overwhelming,” Coward said. “He said my niece saw the post and she’d love to be his valentine so yesterday we took her gifts and they exchanged, and he was even her valentine because she gave him gifts as well.”

Because Minniefield is in virtual schooling right now, he isn’t around classmates every day.

“It’s a hard time right now kids aren’t able to do what they normal do,” Coward said. “Normally, I’m making valentines a classroom full of 20 kids and this year he’s missing that experience due to the pandemic.”

This year for Valentine’s Day, ‘Gainesville Word of Mouth’ made sure he didn’t strike out.

“Everybody on the comments of my mom’s Facebook post was really nice and they were all hyping me up say ‘oh I hope you find your valentine you’re so cute’ and stuff like that,” Minniefield said.

His valentine, Julie Bartolo Ayala, said this was her first Valentines’ Day experience.

“It’s actually sweet,” said Bartolo Ayala. “I’ve never gotten anything from somebody else which is kind of cool and i was thankful for it.”

Minniefield’s happy his mom made this connection possible.

“My mom, shoutout to her for getting me with Julie,” Minniefield said.

He and his mom alike are thankful for the community they live in.

“Thank you, Gainesville, like the community found my baby a valentine,” Coward said.

“Thank you very much,” Minniefield said.

The two enjoyed bowling, arcade games and good food on their date.

