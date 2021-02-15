Gainesville Regional Airport K9 team participates in national calendar

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 2021 vested interest in K9 calendar features Gainesville Regional Airport’s K9 team Jason Berger and Boomer.

They appear both on the cover and on the month of March.

The calendar raises money to buy bullet and stab proof vests for dogs working in law enforcement.

The organization has donated more than 4,180 vests nationwide.

Beamer, a yellow Labrador Retriever, who celebrated her fourth birthday Feb. 9, received her bullet- and stab-protective vest in 2019 from the national nonprofit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Calendars are available for purchase online for $15 via the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. website at www.vik9s.org. For additional information or mail orders contact 508-824-6978.

