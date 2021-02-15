Advertisement

GRU public radio system bill to be settled in March

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A conflict resolution meeting was fiery at first but ended with a proposed date for GRU’s public radio system bill that Alachua county must pay.

The final bill will be agreed upon by members of the city of Gainesville and Alachua county at a date in mid-March. A proposed price tag by GRUCom would be $2.7 million. The bill for Alachua county would be 53% of that number and for Gainesville it would be 47%.

The initial discussion about the bill got quite heated from both sides.

GRU general manager Ed Bielarski was quite adamant about having the service paid for at the beginning of the meeting.

“Oh, okay. You were trying to get us to live up to the agreement. What’s happening now? We’re trying to get you to live up to the service that we are providing for the fee,” Bielarski said loudly near the beginning of the meeting. “It’s interesting when the shoe is on the other foot, all of a sudden you start making the other argument. It’s interesting how that happens.”

Bielarski later went on to explain the need to get the service paid for before discussing other costs.

He said, “As soon as y’all talk, I hear about the other CCC allocation, I hear about the other towers you own. And that’s not going to be done tomorrow. What we need right now is the ability to collect for the services we’re providing.” CCC stands for combined communications center.

The meeting in mid-March will only set the amount to be paid to have the service continue until the end of fiscal year 2020 which ends on Sept. 30.

