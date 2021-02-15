Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -The $15 million hotel being built along the Suwannee River in Fanning Springs may not ever open.

A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast Development Group defaulted on its bank loan, stopped paying them, and has locked them out of the property.

In addition, the suit says WB’s construction equipment is locked at the work site.

WB is suing Nature Coast, the bank, and the architect for $925,000 plus damages and attorney fees.

