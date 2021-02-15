Lincoln Middle School student wins Alachua County spelling bee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lincoln Middle School Student, Neha Gupte, is celebrating her victory in this year’s Alachua County Public Schools spelling bee.

The 6th grader won by correctly spelling the word “Brigadoon.” Due to the pandemic, the competition was held virtually through zoom.

Gupte will now go on to represent Alachua County for the regional spelling bee. She said she’s excited to continue competing.

“I’m very proud to be able to represent them,” said Gupte. “I’ll be trying my best to win regionals, but along the way I hope to expand my vocabulary and learn new words.”

Regionals will take place on March 29. Gupte is currently studying a list with over 4,000 words to prepare.

