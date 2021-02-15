MCSO seeking public’s help after one man is dead in Silver Springs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help, as they search for answers in a homicide case.

According to deputies, they responded to a Rainbow Gathering in the 2200 block of NE 196th Terrace Rd in Silver Springs, after hearing about a person shot. When investigators arrived, they found Larry DeWayne Dugger being tended to by several bystanders.

Dugger was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Major Crimes detectives are asking for the community’s help.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or to remain anonymous, call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.

